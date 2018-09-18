New study finds each state's online guilty pleasure for 2018

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Everyone has their guilty pleasures whether it's online shopping, searching for free coupons or even watching cat videos.

High Speed Internet wanted to know what people Google searched the most. They compiled each state's online guilty pleasures in 2018.

The most searched guilty pleasure terms are centered around celebrity culture. Eight states such as California, Arizona and New Jersey had "reality television" as their most searched terms.

The second-most popular searches all pertained to saving money. Six states googled terms like "free coupons" and "discount codes."

Hawaii's guilty pleasure falls under this category, as the aloha state's most searched terms were "free Netflix."

Meanwhile, 10 states searched for entertainment, food and medical advice. Some of those states include Florida, Washington and Idaho.

High Speed Internet compiled the results by collecting a list of common online guilty pleasures then analyzed Google search data to find the most searched term in each state.

For a full list of the study, click here.