New signs at parks, bus stops warn against property storage

HONOLULU (KHON2) - New signage was installed Friday to reinforce that the storage of personal property at parks, bus stops and other public areas is illegal.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell first introduced the signs at his June 28 press conference where he also unveiled two new bills to tackle 'public lodging' and island-wide sidewalk obstructions.

The signs being installed at certain parks and other public areas say, in part, that any personal property must be removed from these areas, and if not removed within 24 hours, items will be impounded.

Caldwell is making it clear that parks are designed and cared for as places for Oahu residents to enjoy.

Meanwhile, 1,500 signs are being installed at certain bus stops and bus shelters to make it clear that lying down is prohibited under Revised Ordinances of Honolulu 13-12.2(a), which became law on June 14. Click here to see the law.

There are approximately 4,000 bus stops and bus shelters across Oahu.

