New resolution seeks to get Biki to start paying for its usage of city property

A resolution at the City Council calls for the City to enter a lease agreement with Biki to pay for its usage of public space.

Council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi, who introduced the measure, said it’s about “equity.”

In a statement, Tsuneyoshi said:

“Much of their expansion has occurred within the urban core, subjecting those who may not use their service to less parking, narrower walkways and other adverse effects from Biki’s use of public spaces…I am not opposed to the City utilizing a bikeshare program, but it has to be done in a fair and equitable manner.” Heidi Tsuneyoshi, City Council Member

Todd Boulange, Biki executive director disagrees.

“Biki donated to the city $454,800 dollars and that was the local match that the city used to match federal and state funds,” said Boulange.

He adds there needs to be more discussion on the resolution before it can pass.

“Our contract is based on the city contract and any fee increases that the city may choose to add, would fall on the nonprofit and we’re only supported by donations,” said Boulange.

He said because of this contract, if the resolution does pass, Biki users wouldn’t see an increase in prices, but they may see a difference in other areas.

“Our initial dialogue with the city and the community two months ago was let’s plan for expansion, you know, we have over $2 million dollars earmarked from the federal government for Biki bikeshare expansion,” siad Boulanger. “But with these resolutions and depending how they’re implemented, and the bills, we might have to take a step back and not do the expansion.”

The resolution passed out of the City Council’s budget committee and could be heard as early as next