New report ranks the most stolen vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new report lists the most stolen cars in Hawaii in 2017, and the ranking should come as no surprise.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the 2000 model year Honda Civic was the most stolen vehicle in the state last year.

That's followed by the 1996 Honda Accord, the 2008 full-size Ford pickup, and the 2000 Toyota Camry.

Thieves aren't just targeting older models. The 2016 Toyota Corolla and 2015 Toyota Tacoma were also high on the list of most stolen.

According to the report, while enhancements in vehicle security and manufacturing are deterring thieves from going after newer cars, thousands of vehicles continue to be stolen each year because owners leave their keys or fobs in their vehicles.

Click here to view the full national report, and see below for Hawaii's breakdown.

1 Honda Civic 2000 2 Honda Accord 1996 3 Ford Pickup (full size) 2008 4 Toyota Camry 2000 5 Toyota Corolla 2016 6 Toyota Tacoma 2015 7 Honda CR-V 1998 8 Nissan Frontier 2001 Nissan Altima 2005 9 Ford Pickup (small size) 1996 Chevrolet Pickup (full size) 2004

Hondas, especially the Civic, have long been popular targets for thieves in Hawaii.

As experts explain, these vehicles have less anti-theft deterrent systems, and are easy to get into and start. Not to mention, they're among the most popular cars in Hawaii and on the mainland.

Certain vehicles may also rank higher because their parts are in high demand, experts add.

So how can you protect your vehicle? The NICB offers the following tips, known as the four layers of protection:

Common Sense: Lock your car and take your keys. It’s simple enough, but many thefts occur because owners make it easy for thieves to steal their cars.

Warning Device: Having and using a visible or audible warning device is another item that can ensure that your car remains where you left it.

Immobilizing Device: Generally speaking, if your vehicle can’t be started, it can’t be stolen. “Kill” switches, fuel cut-offs and smart keys are among the devices that are extremely effective.

Tracking Device: A tracking device emits a signal to the police or to a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ “telematics,” which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.