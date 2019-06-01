New proposal seeks to make parking restrictions in some Kalihi neighborhoods permanent

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A pilot project in Kalihi Valley to restrict parking only to residents may become permanent.

Right now residents don't have to pay a fee. However, if a new proposal introduced by City Council Member Carol Fukunaga goes through to establish a Restricted Parking Zone, residents will have to start paying for resident or guests permits.

So far areas include Wilson and Jennie streets and Kula Kolea Drive, but other streets may be included as well.

Kalihi Valley resident Joseph Larnerd says it used to be a nightmare trying to find street parking.

"Usually when I come home, the street would be totally parked up by now. There would be cars in front of every single house," said Larnerd. "We had a lot of people parking here that didn't live in the area. They were taking up a lot of the parking."

He says the Restricted Parking Zone, or RPZ, Pilot Project changed all that.

"The RPZ programs allows us to park here because we live here. The streets as you can see are clean, There's no trash anywhere, it's been very well maintained," said Larnerd.

Ikaika Hussey with the neighborhood board says the process is simple.

"If you have a permit you can park there. Otherwise, I believe there's a grace period, and if you park there outside of that grace period then you will be ticketed," said Hussey.

Larnerd says residents just have to register with the City Department of Transportation, and if they need guest passes, they just have to let the department know.

Many residents say they would be fine with potential fees from the establishment of a Restricted Parking Zone.

"All the neighbors that I've talked to were willing to pay our fair share because it's a great program and for what it's given us, is our community back. You really can't put a dollar tag on that," said Larnerd.

How much the residents will have to pay under the new establishment of the Restricted Parking Zone hasn't been set yet.

That's something the City Council will have to decide on.

Due to its success so far, Hussey says other neighborhoods in Kalihi Valley have also applied to have the Restricted Parking Zone.