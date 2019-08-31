New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush

Oneula beach Park, also known as Hau Bush is no stranger to crime, and people say current measures to keep crime as well as homeless out, aren’t working.

“They did a sweep here the other day and the next day they were back so you’re wasting tax payers dollars,” said Duane Gonzalez, who often surfs at the beach.

One of the ideas in motion is to close down the park from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“I just think if they’re going to enforce it, it needs to be consistent,” said Gonzalez.

“People will report if there’s people in the park, and if they’re not doing Native Hawaiian cultural practices or fishing, the police will remove them,” said City Council Member Kymberly Pine.

She said she’s working with the Parks Commission to implement the change.

However, some people say the closure is not enough.

“I think there just needs to be more presence – police presence here. That that would help, and they need to not just be present, they have to do something about getting the homeless away from here,” said Gonzalez.

One thing that could help with this are surveillance cameras. Pine said the Hawaii Tourism Authority is planning to donate cameras to be put in at Oneula Beach Park. Although how many and when these would be installed are unclear at this time.