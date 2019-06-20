New missile destroyer to be christened in Maine, honors Hawaii lawmaker

The U.S. Navy will christen a new guided missile destroyer, the USS Daniel Inouye, during a ceremony in Maine on Saturday, June 22. 

Hawaii’s longtime lawmaker and war hero is well regarded for breaking racial barriers in Congress. 

He represented Hawaii in the U.S. Senate for a half-century until his death in 2012.

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono will speak at the ceremony in Bath, Maine. 

Inouye’s widow, Irene Hirano Inouye, will be the ship’s sponsor. 

It will eventually be home ported at Pearl Harbor. 

