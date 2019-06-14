New Harry Potter ride has a peak wait time of 10 hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Here's a new spell for all Harry Potter fans to learn: patience.

Wait times have peaked at 10 hours for Universal Orlando Resort's new ride -- Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The attraction follows the Hogwarts caretaker Hagrid, on a journey through the Forbidden Forest.

Officials with Universal said that it's the longest roller coaster in Florida, measuring one mile

But you won't get to skip to the front of the line.

The ride isn't accepting Universal's Island of Adventure Express Pass yet.

So you may want to grab a butterbeer or two before hopping in the queue.

But in 10 hours, you could be halfway through all eight of the Harry Potter movies if you watch them back-to-back.