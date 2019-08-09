New H-Pass will allow fans to buy tickets from mobile devices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is making it easier for fans to cheer on the home team.

UH is selling an H-Pass which allows fans on-demand access to tickets from mobile devices for University of Hawaii-sponsored regular-season home ticketed sporting events.

The events are football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, and baseball.

Each pass cost $190 or 10 payments of $19. Passes will be available while supplies last. The “H Pass” will be on sale through August 16, 2019.

It will not be good for post-season games, NCAA-hosted events, and the Diamond Head Classic.

The pass holder will select seats to the events they would like to attend and tickets will be delivered digitally to a mobile device.

Annual passes are valid from August 2019 – May 2020.

