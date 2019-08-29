New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2)

Take to the skies in Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s, state-of-the-art 360-degree flight simulators and experience aviation like you never have before.

Their Fighter Ace 360 Flight Simulators can roll, somersault, spin and loop as you take the controls!

Each seat has control of the aircraft’s weapon system, but the flight control is shared between two seats.

Guests are able to purchase a premium ticket to Fighter Ace 360 to ensure total control over the simulator’s movement.

For all the information, go to www.pearlharboraviationmuseum.org.

