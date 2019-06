Kokee and Waimea Canyon state parks on Kauai will be charging out-of-state visitors and commercial tour buses for parking.

The fees were approved by Governor Ige back in December 2015 and were approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources in 2010.

DLNR says parking and entry fees will help fund increasing costs to maintain the parks.

Visitors will be charged $5 per vehicle.

Commercial passenger vehicles will run from $10 to $40.