New election not a complete solution

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The new election will settle, once and for all, who the winner is in the District Four City Council race and the balance of power within the Honolulu City Council.

What the new election will not resolve, is the issue of ballot-handling by the State Elections Office that resulted in the state Supreme Court's ruling.

KHON2 Political Analyst John Hart told us some foundational changes are in order.

“Clearly we are going to have to change the laws. I think we are going to be a lot like the other states. Maybe if it's within one percent, you have an automatic recount.”

However, Hart says a recount would not have resolved this election, because late ballots were mixed in with valid ballots -- in short, the state's own election law was not being followed.

“So they're going to have to not only change the law, they're going to have to enforce whatever law they do have.”

The nature of the new election hasn't been decided, whether it will be a mail-in ballot or more traditional precinct voting.

“It will be very interesting, how many people in East Honolulu come out to vote for this. Will more come out because of all the interest, or will less people come out, because at the end of the day, this is only one race.”

Both candidates are expected to become increasingly visible as they campaign against each other, once again.