New changes made to Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving dinner

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lanakila Meals on Wheels delivers food and a friendly smile year-round to homebound individuals. Thanksgiving Day is no different, but this year a special delivery came with every meal. It's part of a new initiative for hurricane preparedness.

More than a thousand kupuna and individuals with disabilities received a traditional Thanksgiving meal. June Takemoto lives on her own and appreciates the company of her Meals on Wheels volunteers.

"I enjoy every meal. After all the work that put inside is more important than eating," said Takemoto.

For the first time along with her meal, Takemoto also received a box of canned goods.

"Hurricane Lane and Hurricane Olivia really showed us how vulnerable our population is. If there was any storm, flooding, and power outage and we weren't able to get to them, there really wouldn't be any resources," said Lori Lau, Director of Meals and Wheels.

So organizers got to work, putting together emergency food boxes. Volunteers will be delivering them twice a year, between May and June before hurricane season and again on Thanksgiving.

"If for any reason we couldn't get to our seniors, they would have something to hold them until we could get there," said Lau.

The nonprofit tells us it couldn't provide all this without the help of hundreds of volunteers. The volunteers say the mission is an honor.

