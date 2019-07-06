New CEO Hired at Hawaii Island Humane Society

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is restructuring its management and operations with new leadership and resources.

After a nationwide search, the Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleased to announce they are hiring Charles Brown as the new CEO. He will begin working in early August.

Brown comes to Hawaii Island Humane Society with a wealth of shelter experience overseeing shelter operations and animal control services as a Director of shelters in Indiana, Tennessee and Maryland. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors for a humane society in Idaho and has worked closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate animal cruelty complaints.

“To best utilize our resources, the restructuring plan also calls for the elimination of two positions, Director of Finance and Director of Shelter Operations,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society President Adam Atwood.

Once the new CEO is on board, the Board of Directors will again focus on long term strategic planning for the organization.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society has hired the nationally known firm Humane Logic. The organization is working directly with Humane Logic’s President Nicolas Gilman to provide an overview and assessment of all operations including policies, procedures and protocols for animal evaluation and euthanasia practices to insure that the organization is following nationally recognized best practices and procedures.

The state-of-the-art Animal Community Center in Kona is well under construction and Phase 2 which includes a Welcome Center and Adoption Areas, is looking to be completed by early 2020. Phase 3 includes a Vet Clinic, Animal Control Receiving and a Large Animal (as in horses and cows) Barn and will begin construction in 2020. The two Central Bark Dog Parks for both large and small dogs opened last year.