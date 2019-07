HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu City Council Member is making a push to keep lifeguards on the job for more hours during the day.

Typically, lifeguards are on duty from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Council Member Kymberly Pine wants to make sure lifeguards are on-duty from dawn to dusk to make sure ocean-goers are safe.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department says it supports Pine’s proposal, but adds in order to make it a reality the city will need to hire a lot more lifeguards.