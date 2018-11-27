Local News

Need to mail a Christmas gift? Here's when you should send it by

Posted: Nov 26, 2018 08:14 PM HST

Updated: Nov 26, 2018 09:20 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, you may be thinking about sending out Christmas gifts. 

The Postal Service has provided some suggested mailing dates for Hawaii residents to keep in mind this holiday season. 

 

From Hawaii to ... First Class/Priority Priority Express
U.S. Mainland Dec 17  Dec 20
Hawaii  Dec 21  Dec 22 
Guam & Saipan  Dec 13 Dec 19
American Samoa  Dec 6  Dec 14 
Military APOs & FPOs Dec 6  Dec 13 
International Dec 6  Dec 13

 

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates. In fact, if normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will still make it to their destinations before Christmas. Ultimately, unpredictable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

 

Extended Retail Hours – One Office, One Day

Only one Hawaii post office will provide extended retail hours this year—the Honolulu Main Post Office near the airport will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16.

 

Self Service Ship & Mail Centers

These convenient postal kiosks allow customers to purchase stamps, print and pay for postage for packages, and conduct other common transactions without the need to stand in line to see a mail clerk--an all-too-frequent necessity during holiday mailing season. Perhaps most important, customers can access the Self Service Ship & Mail Centers 24/7, at times that are convenient to them. USPS Self Service Ship & Mail Centers are located in Hawaii at the 16 locations below:

Aina Haina Post Office                   

Downtown Honolulu Post Office                   

Hawaii Kai Post Office                     

Hilo Main Post Office

Honolulu Main/Airport Post Office – 2 kiosks                          

Kailua Post Office                          

Kailua-Kona Post Office                                            

Kaneohe Post Office                                               

Kapahulu Safeway supermarket

Kihei Post Office                          

Lahaina Post Office                          

Makiki Post Office                          

Mililani Post Office                          

Waialae-Kahala Post Office                          

Waikiki Post Office                          

Wailuku Post Office

 

 

