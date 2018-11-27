Need to mail a Christmas gift? Here's when you should send it by

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, you may be thinking about sending out Christmas gifts.

The Postal Service has provided some suggested mailing dates for Hawaii residents to keep in mind this holiday season.

From Hawaii to ... First Class/Priority Priority Express U.S. Mainland Dec 17 Dec 20 Hawaii Dec 21 Dec 22 Guam & Saipan Dec 13 Dec 19 American Samoa Dec 6 Dec 14 Military APOs & FPOs Dec 6 Dec 13 International Dec 6 Dec 13

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates. In fact, if normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will still make it to their destinations before Christmas. Ultimately, unpredictable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

Extended Retail Hours – One Office, One Day

Only one Hawaii post office will provide extended retail hours this year—the Honolulu Main Post Office near the airport will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Self Service Ship & Mail Centers

These convenient postal kiosks allow customers to purchase stamps, print and pay for postage for packages, and conduct other common transactions without the need to stand in line to see a mail clerk--an all-too-frequent necessity during holiday mailing season. Perhaps most important, customers can access the Self Service Ship & Mail Centers 24/7, at times that are convenient to them. USPS Self Service Ship & Mail Centers are located in Hawaii at the 16 locations below:

Aina Haina Post Office

Downtown Honolulu Post Office

Hawaii Kai Post Office

Hilo Main Post Office

Honolulu Main/Airport Post Office – 2 kiosks

Kailua Post Office

Kailua-Kona Post Office

Kaneohe Post Office

Kapahulu Safeway supermarket

Kihei Post Office

Lahaina Post Office

Makiki Post Office

Mililani Post Office

Waialae-Kahala Post Office

Waikiki Post Office

Wailuku Post Office