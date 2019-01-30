Need a job? Pearl Harbor, hundreds of businesses are hiring

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Oahu residents looking for a job or new employment are welcomed to attend the WorkForce Career Fair on Wednesday, January 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their current resume.

Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.

Over 325 businesses and government agencies will be attending the WorkForce Career Fair, including the City and County of Honolulu and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

The shipyard is looking to fill more than 300 vacancies by utilizing direct hiring authority where applicants can bypass the standard application process online.

Job seekers can visit the WorkForce Hawaii website (https://www.workforcehonolulu.com/) or Facebook page for a preview of companies participating at the fair. With Honolulu experiencing record-low unemployment, it's considered a job hunter's market.

"In a two percent unemployment market, job seekers are in the driver's seat," said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. "There will be lots of jobs to choose from."