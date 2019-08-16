Navy personnel beautify Arizona Memorial as reopening draws closer

A group of 100 volunteers consisting of Navy personnel spent their time beautifying the USS Arizona Memorial this past Saturday, August 10th. The Memorial received a fresh coat of paint, railings were buffed and shined, and light bulbs were replaced. The beautification efforts were in anticipation of reopening in the coming months.

The Memorial has been closed to foot traffic since May 2018 due to a failure in a floating concrete dock for visitor loading. Visitors can still view the Memorial film and go on a narrated tour of Battleship Row.

Reopening is expected to happen later this year, but no specified date has been given.