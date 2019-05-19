Navatek still stuck at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor

The DLNR Department of Boating and Recreation told the owner of Skye, better known as the Navatek several months ago that they would have to remove it from the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

Yet, the two-hulled, 40-foot-long vessel, is still sitting there.

Dave Moskowitz said he’s been looking at it from outside his window since at least August. He said that DOBOR impounded it in late March.

“It’s becoming an attraction, a bad attraction,” Moskowitz explained.

Mark Zuver, has lived on a boat in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor for two decades. He’s been wondering about the Navatek as well.

“They should have never let that one come in. It got towed here. It didn’t run. Then they get behind on the payments and then its not worth anything to fix it up,” Zuver said.

DOBOR said the Navatek amassed $16 thousand in mooring fees, which remain unpaid. They deemed the vessel was deemed un-seaworthy.

And then it started to sink.

DOBOR put out a bid to move the boat to the Keehi Small Boat Harbor. They accepted the lowest bid of $28,000 put in from Xarbin Industries for its removal.

The first attempt to move the vessel failed. Then the decision was made to pull the vessel out of the water at the old haul out area. The contractor tacked on an additional $7,000 to the initial bid for a total of $35,000.

Hugh Baptiste, owner of Pacific Crane Service said they were hired by the contractor to lift the vessel out of the water using a crane.

“We were hired originally to pick up an 88,000 boat. Than the actual weigh turned out to be 132,000. So we did help empty the boat. We did attempt to do a pick on it, but when we realized the weight was incorrect and the rigging needed to be changed for the better, we called it off,” Baptiste explained.

Baptiste said he told the contractor two cranes were needed to safely remove the boat from the water.

But that’s not what happened.

“When I got here this morning, as you can see, they dragged it out without the use of the crane. We weren’t involved in that any way shape or form. This is a million dollar crane so we’re not going to do anything to jeopardize the crane or the safety of anybody working around us. We’re not going to do cowboys stuff.”

Baptiste said it’s probably going to cost a lot more to get rid of it, and he’s not alone.

“This thing is not salvageable. It just doesn’t make sense financially. The bottom line is the figures just don’t work for this, and they should have known that,” Moskowitz said.

For now, the future of the Navatek hangs in the balance as the vessel itself sits precariously on land with its stern dangling over the water.