National Park Service officer fires gun at car thief

A National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting with the occupant of a stolen vehicle Friday, July 5, around 1:30 p.m.

The incident began in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s Kahuku Unit in the Kau District, about an hour’s drive south of the park’s main entrance, and continued outside of the park.

The ranger, a 30-year-old male, attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Manuka State Park. At some point, the ranger opened fire on the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area.

The Ranger was unharmed and it is unknown if the driver of the stolen vehicle was hit.

The shooting occurred outside of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dominic Uyetake at 326-4646 ext. 228.