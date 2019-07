The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has released the names of the final two victims in the Dillingham Airfield plane crash that occurred nearly two weeks ago.

Hawaii residents, 42-year-old James Lisenbee and 48-year-old Jerome Renck were among the 11 who died when a skydiving plane crashed at Dillingham Airfield on Friday, June 21st.

The NTSB and FAA are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

