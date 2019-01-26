Muted relief for Hawaii federal workers with the possibility of another shutdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Relief for Hawaii federal workers waiting to get paid. but they're already dreading the possibility of another shutdown.

For TSA workers, there was some hope that they would actually get paid Friday, their scheduled payday. But it appears they will have to wait a few more days.

Federal workers have missed two paydays now so that check will be a welcome relief. Still, they say there's little reason to celebrate.

More dark clouds seem to be on the horizon knowing that in three weeks, another shutdown could happen. And who knows how long that will last?

"To me it's a temporary Band-Aid. For now it scares me that it may continue if they don't come to a decision. It's about people, it's not about numbers," said TSA officer Chris Reimers.

He says he is just one of the many TSA officers struggling to make ends meet. He had to ask a neighbor to fix his car because he couldn't afford to take it to a shop. His daughter will soon be going to college and the shutdown brings a lot of uncertainty.

"Right now we're trying to figure out how we're going to pay for certain things like her books and stuff like that. We have to put off vacation time, we can't afford that," said Reimers.

He recently had to go to the Foodbank and was grateful for the help, but didn't really like what he saw there.

"It's heart wrenching because I've seen a lot of TSA workers waiting in line. But the food was so helpful and the community is really helpful," Reimers said.

And it's not just the federal workers themselves who are suffering. Chad Pacheco's wife works for a company that's a contractor for the federal government. So she wasn't able to work for weeks and there will be no back pay.

"You make ends meet, we do the best we can to tighten the belt a little bit. But at the end of the day you got to survive. Luckily we have good family and friends that come around and help in the community that supports everybody," said Pacheco.

Their main message to Congress and the president is to find some common ground to keep the government running.