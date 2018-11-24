Musical drama Allegiance comes to Hawaii Theatre

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Manoa Valley Theatre

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Allegiance, a musical drama about the Japanese American internment during WWII, is coming to Hawaii.



The production was based on the true-life experience of its original star, George Takei.

It tells the story of one family's experience suffering the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during the war.



Allegiance will be at Hawaii Theatre from March 28 through April 7.

Tickets are $75, $55, $35. Minimum age is 4.

Broadway star Ethan Le Phong headlines the MVT cast in the role of Young Sammy. Most recently a company member of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and understudy for the title character, Ethan played Young Sammy in the highly celebrated East-West Players production of Allegiance last spring with George Takei. He has extensive credits from New York's Broadway, London's West End, U.S. Regional Theatres, national tours, film and television.

The role of Kei Kimura will be performed by Hawaii music composer, vocalist and producer, Kristian Lei. She has played the lead role of Kim in Miss Saigon in Germany, performed in Hong Kong Disneyland's Festival of the Lion King, and starred in the Kristian Lei Show with Walt Disney Theatre on Disney Cruise Lines.

Nurse Hannah will be portrayed by Hawaii native daughter Kathleen Stuart who currently works professionally in New York theatre. She has had co-starring and lead roles in television and film such as "C'est Tout" and "Inside Llewyn Davis," as well as lead roles on stage in The King & I and Evita.

For more information, visit manoavalleytheatre.com and call 988-6131.

To purchase tickets. call 528-0506 and visit hawaiitheatre.com.

The show will be held at the Hawaii Theatre located at 1130 Bethel Street in Honolulu.

The doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to each performance. Beverages will be available for purchase on site. No outside food or drinks are allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission. The running time is approximately 2 hours 45 minutes.

Customers who purchase tickets via any portal from November 23rd through November 26th will receive 5% off the price of admission for the Tuesday, April 2nd and Wednesday, April 3rd performances.

Manoa Valley Theater is located at Address: 2833 E Manoa Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822

