Multiple streets scheduled to be repaved starting July 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A city contractor is scheduled to begin a repaving project for the areas listed below starting on Monday, July 29.
The allowable work hours for this project will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Barring weather related delays, the work is expected to be completed within 12 months. The project will resurface approximately two lane miles of concrete roadway.
KALIHI
- Papali Street
- Nihi Street
LILIHA–KAPALAMA
- Iholena Street
NUUANU
- Waokanaka Place
- Rosebank Place
- Kaimuohema Place
- Klebahn Place
- Laukoa Place
PUNCHBOWL
- Miller Street
- Frear Street
SAINT LOUIS HEIGHTS:
- Oswald Street
PALOLO:
- Hoanoho Place
- Yvonne Place
- Puunoa Place
- Halekipa Place
The project includes, but is not limited to demolishing and removing existing concrete pavements, resurfacing of asphalt concrete pavements and reconstruction of concrete pavements, adjustment of utility manhole and handhole frames and covers; installation of pavement markings, and reconstruction of existing concrete curbs and gutters.
Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers, and proceed with caution through the construction area. Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane, and/or road closures, and allow extra travel time. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours. Please observe posted no parking signs as illegally parked vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.
Contractor HaRon Construction Inc. is responsible to coordinate local traffic, including access to homes by residents, deliveries, trash collection and emergency services. For any questions or concerns about the project, please contact HaRon Construction Inc. at (808) 456-2069.