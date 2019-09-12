Multiple roads closed in Pacific Palisades area due to police standoff

Honolulu Police are currently responding to a reported shooting at a home in Pacific Palisades.

HPD have shut down Komo Mai Drive by Apoepoe Street, Aamanu Street and Awahiwa Street.

Police have verified that the suspect is Wayman Kaua, who kidnapped and threatened two hostages in a 1998 standoff, which also happened in Pearl City.

A witness heard Kaua yelling at a woman before gunshots were fired. The witness also said Kaua shot himself, but is still alive.

Negotiations are ongoing. Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story.