Air Canada flight diverts to Honolulu, more than 35 injured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were 37 injuries on the Air Canada flight that was diverted to the Daniel K Inouye International Airport after reported severe turbulence.

There are nine people in serious condition, 21 with minor injuries and in stable condition, 30 were sent to the hospital, and seven refused help.

The Air Canada flight was travelling from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia with 269 passengers and 15 crew on board when it experienced sudden turbulence.

The flight landed in Honolulu at 6:45 a.m. Airport staff and emergency responders were requested by the flight crew to be on standby and ready to assist.

Of the 37 passengers with injuries, 21 had minor injuries and nine had serious injuries.

Ian Gregor, Communications Manager at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the flight experienced turbulence at 36,000 feet approximately 600 miles southwest of Honolulu.

Inside Air Canada flight that was diverted to HNL due to severe turbulence. Courtesy Hurricane Fall.

Inside Air Canada flight that was diverted to HNL due to severe turbulence. Courtesy Hurricane Fall.







Air Canada provided a statement that reads in part: