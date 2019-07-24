Multiple agencies search for missing swimmer in waters off Kauai’s Westside

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Multiple agencies are searching for a missing Kalaheo man in waters off Polihale State Park on Wednesday morning. Additionally, the park is closed today as shark sightings were reported.

The missing person’s identity has not been released.

Personnel with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Kauai Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, Kauai Police Department, and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 resumed their search for the missing man on Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report, Kauai Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Polihale State Park on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. A witness reported that the swimmer apparently failed to resurface after ducking into the water, approximately 10 feet from shore.

Waimea and PMRF firefighters responded to the area. Upon arrival, crews initiated a shoreline search and were joined by Rescue 3 and the on-duty Battalion Chief. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard also mobilized water and air assets to assist with the search.

Due to darkness, the search was suspended at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday with no sign of the missing swimmer. The search resumed this morning.

Updates on the search will be given as information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.