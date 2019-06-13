Multiple accidents rattling residents who live along busy Big Island roadway

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A number of car accidents on a busy Big Island road has many nearby residents on edge. The latest accident happened just Monday, and the car ended up in someone's yard.

The car had veered off the roadway, crashing into a resident's yard, and hitting a tree.

Kaumana Drive resident Karrie King says just this last week, there have been at least four major accidents along Kaumana Drive, all happening between two sharp turns.

"I'm on here, on my balcony. I'm facing the road, and I'm just watching drivers zooming up, zooming down, especially on rainy days. For me, I get anxieties just watching it," said King.

She says a truck even crashed into her driveway last October after missing one of those sharp turns.

"I really thought it was a huge earthquake, and until I ran outside, and then I seen this truck just practically almost hitting my neighbor's inside of his house," said King.

Guard rails have been installed along the road, but King says it's not enough. She says the main issue that needs to be focused on is safe driving.

Aaron Chung, the Hawaii County Council Member for South Hilo says the County's Highways and Traffic Divisions are aware of the concerns that Kaumana Drive residents have.

"They have been trying to improve the situation, as I said you've seen more guard rails coming up, but again it only addresses the symptoms."

Chung says he would like to see flashing lights set up to warn drivers of how fast they're going.

"I think it's going to be a combination of signage and road improvements," said Chung.

Chung says the Traffic Division is working to put up new signs warning drivers to drive carefully in the next few months.

Neil Azevedo, Highways Division Chief of the County of Hawaii says they're looking into possibly decreasing the speed limit of that stretch of Kaumana Drive from 35 MPH to 25 MPH. They're also considering scarifying the surface of the road to make to prevent hydroplaning.