Move in day for thousands of UH Manoa students, expect heavy traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect a lot of traffic around UH Manoa starting Wednesday.
Nearly 3,500 students are expected to move in across five dorm and apartment buildings.
Check in begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for the freshman dorms at Hale Aloha.
Avoid the area if possible.
Classes for UH Manoa begin on Monday, August 26.
In order to ensure your arrival is as smooth as possible, please review the Move-In Guide for your Residence Hall or Apartment in the table below.
Hale Aloha
(Lokelani, Lehua, ‘Ilima, Mokihana)
Hale Aloha Move-In Guide
Drive Thru check-in at Hale Wainani parking lot (by last name)
A-G, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
H-O, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
P-Z, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Gateway House
Gateway House Move-In Guide
Drive Thru check-in at Hale Wainani parking lot (by last name)
A-G, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
H-O, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
P-Z, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Hale Laulima & Hale Kahawai
Hale Laulima & Hale Kahawai Move-In Guide
Check-in at check-in tent in the Hale Laulima/Hale Kahawa courtyard.
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Johnson Hall
Johnson Hall Move-In Guide
Check-in at Johnson Hall community Desk (by last name)
A-L, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
M-Z, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Hale Ānuenue
Hale Ānuenue Move-In Guide
Check-in at the Hale Ānuenue community desk.
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.