Mountain biker dies after suffering fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mountain bike excursion went downhill for a 66-year-old man after suffering a fall on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

It happened on a trail in the Pupukea-Paumalu Forest Reserve.

The Honolulu biker, Peter Bowman, later died after EMS took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Prior to his death, five Honolulu Fire Department units, 16 personnel, and Air 1 arrived at Bowman’s aid just before 1:30 p.m.

Rescue hiked to the area and found Bowman’s mountain biking group performing CPR. Rescuers took over CPR and prepared him for transport.

The victim was transported on an ATV to an area where Air 1 could retrieve the victim.

The chopper later landed at Sunset Beach Elementary and transferred Bowman to EMS just after 3 p.m.