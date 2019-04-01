Motorcyclist dies following crash in Waialua

WAIALUA (KHON2) - A crash involving two motorcyclists ended tragically on Sunday.

Police said it happened at 12:47p.m. Sunday on Kaukonahua Road at the S-turns.

According to police, a Yamaha operated by a 26-year-old man and a Suzuki operated by a 23-year-old man, were riding in a pack of four riders.

As the group entered the S-turns, police said the Yamaha rider lost control and hit the guardrail. The motorcyclist was ejected and hit a sign before landing in the bushes. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the operator of the Suzuki also lost control and hit the same guardrail. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said it is unclear if either motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but speed may be a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 16th traffic related fatality of the year on Oahu, compared to 15 last year at the same time.

