Motorcyclist dies after crash on H3

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A motorcyclist died after a crash on the H-3 just after the Likelike Offramp in Kaneohe.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 20-year-old Honolulu male and a 23-year-old Honolulu male were pack riding their motorcycles alongside each other traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway at a high rate of speed.

The 20-year-old Honolulu male motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle and drifted into the lane of the 23-year-old Honolulu male motorcyclist.

The 23-year-old Honolulu male motorcyclist, in turn, drifted out of his lane and onto the shoulder area of the road where he collided with a guardrail then was ejected down a grass embankment.

As a result of the collision, the 23-year-old Honolulu male was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The 23-year-old Honolulu male was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor of the collision. Neither drugs or alcohol appear to be contributing factors of this collision.

This is the 29th traffic fatality of this year compared to 28 at the same time in 2018.