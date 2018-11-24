Farrington Hwy. in Maili reopened after motorcycle accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police have re-opened both directions of Farrington Highway in Maili after a critical motorcycle accident.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the 76 gas station.

Emergency services officials say a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head, shoulders, hips and legs.

Officials say the motorcyclist may not have been wearing a helmet.

Farrington Highway in both directions was closed between Hakimo Road and Mailiilii Road during the investigation. It reopened in both directions after a few hours.