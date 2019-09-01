Motorcycle accident closes Kaukonahua Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Kaukonahua Road.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

A Hyundai vehicle operated by a 38 year old male, was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road.

A Motorcycle operated by a 25 year old male, was traveling southbound on Kaukonahua Road when for unknown reason loses control and crosses the double solid yellow line and collided with the vehicle.

The operator of the Hyundai vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

The male motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The male was transported to an hospital in critical condition with injuries to his body.

It is unknown if speed and Alcohol is a contributing factor in the collision.

This investigation is on-going.