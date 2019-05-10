Mother-son duo found guilty in animal cruelty case involving hundreds of animals

Friends for Life animal shelter owners David ‘Lanny’ Moore and his mother, June, each faced 24 counts of animal cruelty in court on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Moore was taken into custody while his mother, June, was released until sentencing tomorrow.

He was found guilty on all 24 counts of animal cruelty in jury trial and is facing 24 years behind bars.

His mother June was found guilty on just count one of animal cruelty and could spend up to one year in prison.

Judge Edward Kubo had severe words for the pair who operated Friends for life — a no-kill shelter.

“When one says they are a no kill shelter, and then take steps to kill an animal–giving it no chance of survival, that to me is a kill shelter,” the judge said.

“It’s taken a lot out of her being here for 4 months we want some time to digest and collect your thoughts at this point,” said Samson Shigetomi, the attorney for June Moore. “We are disappointed but we respect it we’ve been here all 3 weeks of the trial and we appreciate their service.”

David Moore’s attorney was not available for comment.

The Hawaiian Humane Society rescued 270 dogs in October 2016 during a two-day raid of the property. The dogs were found in deplorable conditions.

HHS released a statement about today’s verdict saying: “Justice has been brought to these dogs. The Humane Society hopes that their stories will compel community members to report cruelty and negligence they see in their neighborhoods.”

After the verdict, Judge Kubo charged David Moore with contempt of court for directly disobeying the courts orders and filing motions without telling his attorney on two separate occasions — once in June 2018 and the second time on May 8, 2019.

“Slanderous and liable statements which you have been provoking in this case,” said Judge Kubo.

A hearing for that is scheduled for tomorrow after his sentencing.

Sentencing will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019.

The maximum penalty for each count of animal cruelty is up to one year in prison and a $2000 fine.