Mostly dry conditions linger into the last week of August

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure far north of the area will continue to bring moderate to locally breezy trade winds to the islands through Monday.

Winds will slowly ease Tuesday through Friday as an area of low pressure develops far north of the area.

Local land and sea breezes are expected to develop across some areas under this lighter trade wind regime.

A new high is expected to build far north northwest of the area next weekend with an uptick in trade winds possible.

Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas, while afternoon clouds and showers are possible over the leeward Hawai’i Island slopes.