Morning, afternoon visits at MCCC cancelled due to staffing shortages

The Department of Public Safety cancelled morning/afternoon visitation at the Maui Community Correctional Center on Aug. 11 due to staffing shortages.

The 6:45 p.m. visit is scheduled to still be held.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) puts out visitation cancellation notices through social media in an effort to get the word out faster to people who are planning to come to the facility to visit a loved one.

To find out more about visitation schedules for each facility log on to dps.hawaii.gov.