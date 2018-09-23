More than 614,000 gallons of wastewater overflows in Waipio Peninsula area

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The city says 614,400 gallons of wastewater overflowed from a 48-inch sewer main in the Waipio Peninsula area.

The spill was reported at 7:25 p.m. Saturday evening. The main was secured at 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The city added that the flow was diverted to a 42-inch force main to minimize the overflow.

The state Department of Health was notified of the overflow and the city will continue cleaning and disinfecting the area.

The Department of Environmental Services asks people living between Halawa and West Loch to conserve water to reduce wastewater flow while the main break is being addressed.