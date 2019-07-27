More heavy equipment stolen, police searching for suspects

This is not your average vehicle theft. Police are looking for three men who stole a forklift.

The theft happened in broad daylight at a Board of Water Supply Property in Wahiawa about two months ago.

“Incidents like these are crimes of opportunities. These people are always looking out for something to take so they came across this forklift, saw that it was unsecured and subsequently ended up leaving with it,” said Sergeant Chris Kim with Crimestoppers.

However, this isn’t the first time heavy equipment like this has been stolen. A few months ago, backhoes were being stolen off work sites on the Big Island.

Kim said the heavy equipment can have many uses.

“They can use it for personal use if they do have their own business or property. They can always sell it on the black market,” said Kim.

Sgt. Kim says while they don’t move as fast as a car, stolen heavy equipment can be more difficult to track down.

“You know because these things are… they don’t have license plates. It’s not like they’re going to be rolling down a public street and an officer is going to stop them,” said Kim.

He says you can protect yourself by making sure vehicle keys aren’t accessible. You can also add GPS to the equipment. Another important thing he said, is to make sure you have photos and serial numbers of the heavy equipment on file, just in case thieves do strike.

“File the police report, but at least you’ll be able to provide photos and a serial numbers to the detective,” said Kim. “If they ever come across it or they do see these types of things for sale on Craigslist or whatever, it will be a lot easier to track down.”

If you have any information on the suspects, you can contact Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300. You can also visit the Crimestoppers website here.