Monk seal Rocky expected to give birth over the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's been a little over a year since the monk seal RH58, nicknamed "Rocky," gave birth on a popular Waikiki beach.

On June 29, 2017, Rocky gave birth to a pup (called Kaimana) on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, the first time ever a monk seal was born there.

Today, NOAA officials say Rocky's expecting her eleventh pup and is due by Sunday, July 15.

But the big question is—where will she pup?

Officials say monk seals typically pup where they're born, and Rocky was born on the Northeast coast of Kauai in 2007, but she often frequents Oahu waters.

"We do know nine out of 10 pups were born on a remote beach on Kauai and last year she did pup on a very busy beach in Waikiki," said Aliza Milette-Winfree, Oahu Marine Mammal Response Coordinator with NOAA.

"We're uncertain where she might pup it's very difficult to predict," she adds.

Milette-Winfree did say she hopes Rocky chooses a remote beach.

"A busy beach like Waikiki is definitely not a healthy place for a monk seal to grow and learn and become an independent and healthy monk seal," she said.

She adds that, "with crowds of thousands of people instead of other young monk seals to grow and learn from it can become a really dangerous situation for both humans and for the seals."

KHON spoke with two girls who remember Rocky from last year, and hope she returns to Kaimana Beach.

"I'm really excited to see rocky again," says 9-year-old Abigail McConnell. "I hope people will give her her space and hopefully they will have the area spaced out for her."

There have been 26 monk seal births so far this year, a record for the Hawaiian islands.

"The previous record was 21 pups in 2013, we don't know why this is a record year," says Jessica Bohlander, Research Marine Biologist, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center. She adds that there have been seven first-time moms so far in 2018.

NOAA adds that Hawaiian monk seals are endangered and beach-goers should stay away from them in the water and on land.

"Right now there are about 1,400 total and that's about one-third of their historical levels from the 1950s," Bohlander adds.

Although we don't know where Rocky is right now, beach-goers at Kaimana's today say they saw a large beached monk seal just three days ago, and pictures taken on the same day by the Hawaii Marine Animal Response group, show Rocky on a beach—with downtown Honolulu in the distance.

