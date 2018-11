Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provided by Nikki Schenfeld

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On Maui a monk seal pup is celebrating its one-month birthday on Thursday.



The pup was born four weeks ago in south Maui.



Officials say, mom normally frequents Kauai, and this was her first visit to Maui.

The pup is the second monk seal to be born on Maui since 2009.



Officials are keeping an eye on both. The mom is expected to wean her pup in about three weeks.