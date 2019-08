HONOLULU (KHON2) -- First documented successful fledging of Laysan albatross chicks on Oahu property is a milestone in the establishment of a new colony of the ground-nesting seabirds, whose primary habitat in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands is increasingly threatened by sea level rise.

North Shore Community Land Trust reports the successful fledging of three Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis) chicks at Kahuku Point.