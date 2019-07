The Molokai Fire Department contained a brush fire on Thursday, June 20, around 7 a.m. in the Kamalo area.

Eight units responded to the call the day before, Wednesday, June 19, just after 4 p.m.

According to officials, the fire area was heavy and around 15 acres were burned. There was also minor property damage, but the extent of it is unknown.

Though crews contained the fire, they continue to hit hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.