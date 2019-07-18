Mistake helps city streamline Gold Star requests

When the city offered to let people request drivers licenses with gold stars online — the work-load for DMV clerks tripled.

Along the way — a mistake was made — and two people got each other’s temporary gold star licenses.

The error actually helped the city find a way — to cut the workload avalanche.

The gold star on a drivers license or State ID is intended for travelers — to get them through TSA screening. But, it is only one option — a passport is another.

The deadline isn’t until October 1 of 2020 — next year.

Sheri Kajiwara, City Director of Customer Services, says, “So we used to do about 500, 4- to 500, now we do about 13- to 1400, so that you can see is a tremendous uptick in the number of cards for the purpose of getting the star.”

Clerks were groaning under the crushing workload.

One made a mistake — and sent the wrong temporary, gold-star cards to two men.

The two-and-a-half month ordeal for Ralph Taniguchi of Honolulu — one of the two — ended Monday — beginning with a call from Kajiwara.

He says, “She kind of knew that I was frustrated and she offered to actually drop off my license to me in person, and she actually did on Monday around lunchtime. There at my workplace.”

Kajiwara also apologized, which Taniguchi appreciated.

Kajiwara’s department decided that issuing the gold star temporaries was un-necessary, because people requesting them already have valid I.D.s and because TSA won’t accept temporary, paper copies.

“So what we’re looking at, is, trying not to hire more people to meet demand, but being a little smarter in understanding the demand and seeing how we can adjust it. So, I look at this as cutting government costs, minimizing unnecessary work. Find a way to do things better, so that we can meet need, at less cost.”

The city will continue to offer temporary replacements for lost or stolen I.Ds.

DMV appointments can be booked online or at a DMV kiosk — and they can be scheduled six months out.

About 72 percent of DMV customers have appointments that can be finished in 20 minutes.

The walk-up customers — have hours-long wait times.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE GETTING YOUR FIRST GOLD STAR, “REAL-ID” DRIVERS LICENSE OR STATE ID:

If you’re online-savvy, you can find the licensing and appointment link and more help here.

What documents will I need? https://www2.honolulu.gov/documentguide/

Customer Services (DMV + more): http://www.honolulu.gov/csd

Driver licensing site: http://www.honolulu.gov/license

DMV appointment booking: https://alohaq.honolulu.gov/?0

Gold Star and more frequently asked questions: FAQs

Those without computer access can call the Customer Care phone number (768-4381) during business hours.