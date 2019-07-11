Missing Person: Robert Allard

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Allard, who suffers from a medical condition.

Allard is from Connecticut and his family has not heard from him since May 4, 2019. He is known to frequent the Kapolei and Waikiki areas. His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well being.

Allard is a 55-year-old Caucasian male and is 5’11” with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.