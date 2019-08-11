Missing person: Paulson Macomber

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Paulson “Skip” “Skippy” Macomber.

He was last seen by his family in 2007.

He was known to be homeless somewhere on Maui.

He was reported missing by his family on August 9, 2019.

Paulson Edward Macomber is 59 years old last known to have black and gray hair.

He is 5’9″ tall with brown eyes.

He has the following tattoos: “Atta” on his chest, “Sunnie” on his right arm and “Mom & Dad” on his back.

If anyone has any information on Macomber’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Clifton at 808-244-6433 or Police at 244-6400, or in an emergency, dial 911.