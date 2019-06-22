Missing Person: John Meeth

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Meeth.

Meeth is a caucasian 55-year-old male, who is 6 ft tall and 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and white hair/balding.

He was last seen at his Nuuanu area home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

He is known to frequent the Waimanalo and Diamond Head areas.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.