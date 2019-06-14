Missing Person: Jeremy Barshaw

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jeremy Barshaw who may be emotionally distraught.

He was last seen at his residence on Kahinani Way in Kaneohe on Sunday, June 9, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

Barshaw is a male Caucasian, and is described to have brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is 46-years-old, 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds.

He is known to frequent the Kaneohe and Kailua areas. His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.