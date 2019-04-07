Missing person Dennard Byrd found

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Dennard Byrd, who suffers from Dementia.

He was located on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at about 4:00 p.m., in the Downtown area.



He is now safe with his family and friends.

Before he was found, he was last seen on April 5, 2019 at about 12:00 p.m. in the Kaimuki area.

The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.