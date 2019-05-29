Missing Person: Anthony Rivera

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Rivera, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. He was last seen in the Waianae area on May 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. He may have unknowingly walked away from his residence and is unable to find his way back home. His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at

955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.